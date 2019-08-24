New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors
$109 $149
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21.

  • decorative molding
  • 3 adjustable shelves and 2 fixed shelves
  • measures 29.291" x 13.386" x 71.024"
  • 2 doors covering bottom 2 shelves
