Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Country Coffee Table in Black/Pine for $100 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Bedford Leaning Desk in Gray/Brown for $88.35 with free shipping. That is $11 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Mercer 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set in Vintage Oak for $147.43 with free shipping. That's $32 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Miles Metal Loft Full-Size Bed with Desk in Silver for $221.82 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers two Orion 72" 5-Shelf Bookcases in Black or Oak for $43.58 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for two. (It's the best price today by $46.) Buy Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Satilla Outdoor Rocking Loveseat Bench for $83.93 with free shipping. That's $96 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $75.55. Buy Now
