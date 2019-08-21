Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Bedford Leaning Desk in Gray/Brown for $88.35 with free shipping. That is $11 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table in Natural Wooden Finish for $92.84. That's $137 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Country Coffee Table in Black/Pine for $100 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Mercer 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set in Vintage Oak for $147.43 with free shipping. That's $32 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Ashley Furniture offers its Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $220.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $4, although some retailers charge $270 or more). Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Brecken 5-Piece Patio Chat Set for $206.92 with free shipping. That's $112 under last week's mention, $222 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
