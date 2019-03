Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Piece Lamp Set in Dark Brown for $49.98. Opt for in-storeto cut that to. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $12, outside of the mention below. It includes a 59" table lamp, two 27.5" lamps, and a 17.5" decorative lamp.A close price: Hayneedle offers it for just over a buck more.