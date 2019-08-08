New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Better Homes and Gardens 4-Piece Lamp Set
$45 $50
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Piece Lamp Set in Bronze Finish for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • faux leather shades
  • 59" floor lamp with 3-way rotary switch
  • 2 27.5" table lamps
  • 17.5" accent lamp
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register