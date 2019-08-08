- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Piece Lamp Set in Bronze Finish for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" 13-watt Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White High Lumen for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, HitLights via Amazon offers the HitLights 36" LED Strip Light 3-Pack for $17.09. Coupon code "REMDDYY3" drops the price to $11.96. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $245. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
