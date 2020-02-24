Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$70 $80
free shipping

That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • upholstered cushion
  • supports up to 300 lbs
  • measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
  • available in several colors (Espresso pictured)
  • Model: BH47-022-499-08
Details
Comments
