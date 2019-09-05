New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Better Homes and Gardens 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
$25 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in several colors (Barlesso pictured)
  • includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls
  • top-rack dishwasher safe
  • BPA-free
  • not microwave or oven safe
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Dinnerware Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register