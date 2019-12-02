Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Better Homes and Gardens 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
$22 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Barlesso
  • includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls
  • top-rack dishwasher safe
  • BPA-free
  • not microwave or oven safe
