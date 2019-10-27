New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Better Homes & Gardens London Faux Linen Dining Chair 2-Pack
$69 $168
free shipping

That's $99 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Navy Blue at this price
  • measures 18.25" x 23.25" x 40"
  • nail head trim
  • piping edge finished
  • Model: CPFD1900D1E
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register