Belk · 40 mins ago
Betsey Johnson Women's Tie Dye Swim Cover Up
$24 $48
free shipping w/beauty item

That's $24 off – half-price – and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • In Fuchsia or Turquoise.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
