Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
  • end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
  • Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
  • garden hose required
  • Model: 52200E