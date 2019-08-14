- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Bestway 12" Air Mattress with Built-In AC Pump from $19.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Shop Now
Superior Importers via Amazon offers the Life Home Queen Platform Bed in Light Grey for $184.99 plus $54.45 shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $514 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Becky Cameron Patterned Performance 3-Piece Twin Duvet Cover Set in Light Blue for $14.87. Coupon code "BEDBATH20" cuts the price to $11.90. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find for a very similar set by $21. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Bestway Hydro-Force White Cap Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard / Kayak for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
