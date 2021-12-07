Bestier · 22 mins ago
$31 $70
free shipping
Apply code "BEST55" to get the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Bestier
Tips
- Available in Vintage Dark Grey or Rustic Brown.
- The 39" option drops to $40.50.
- The 47" option drops to $45.
Features
- measures 31" x 19" x 29"
- side storage pocket
- includes storage bag
Related Offers
Staples · 2 wks ago
Desks at Staples
Up to $100 off
free shipping w/ $30
Save on hundreds of models, from portable laptop carts to powered adjustable desks. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Filter by "Desks" on the left hand side of the page to see these items.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale Essentials 48" Powered Writing Desk for $169.99 (low by $46).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bush Furniture 3-Position L-Shaped Sit-to-Stand Desk
$353 $620
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $188. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 37", 40", or 43" standing heights
- full extension file drawer
- 20-lb weight capacity at standing height
- Model: CAB050HVC
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk w/ Bookshelves
$84 $219
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Black Oak.
Features
- measures 28.31” x 51.34” x 53.62”
- Model: 9354026PCOM
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Polifurniture Mayne 106" Corner Desk
$204 $332
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- features a spacious top, 3 sleek drawers, and 1 storage cabinet
- made of particle board and melamine coating
- Model: 120912120005
