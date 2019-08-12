Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $45.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago.



Update: The price has dropped to $35.99 before coupon, $21.59 after. Buy Now