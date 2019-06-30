New
Bestekmall · 1 hr ago
$6 $15
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 600-Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector for $14.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.79. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- two USB ports
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 2 USB Ports
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 2 USB Ports for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 1.0-amp USB
- 2.4-amp USB
- 900 joules of surge protection
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AiJoy 8-Outlet Charging Station
$18 $26
free shipping
AiJoy Direct via Amazon offers the AiJoy 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip Charging Station for $25.99. Coupon code "IMLGZF8M" cuts the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 AC outlets
- 4 USB ports
- 10-foot extension cord
- Model: AJ-2001
eBay · 1 wk ago
Fosmon Technology 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Adapter Tap
$10 $25
free shipping
SF Planet via eBay offers the Fosmon 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Adapter Tap for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900 Joules surge protection
- Model: C10688A
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher
$9 $22
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher for $22.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in USB charging
- LED lighting
- mesh screen to prevent blockage
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $16.23. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $6.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- wireless range up to 820 feet
- 36 chime options
- four volume levels
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter
$20 $38
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers the Bestek Universal Travel Adapter in Black for $37.99. Coupon code "2IBA2YEI" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from last September in another color, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 USB ports
- 3 AC sockets
- ideal for devices less than 250-watts
- works in more than 150 countries
- Model: BHBUSWA811
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bestek 300W Power Inverter
$18 $30
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 300-watt Power Inverter in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "OWFAX5V7" and the 5% off clip coupon cuts that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- 2 110-volt AC outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- built-in 40-amp fuse
- 24" power cord
Sign In or Register