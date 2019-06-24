New
Bestekmall · 35 mins ago
$8 $20
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 4-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $19.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $7.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 plug-in receivers
- 2 push-button transmitters
- 36 chime options
- 500-foot wireless range
Bestekmall · 3 wks ago
Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $16.23. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $6.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- wireless range up to 820 feet
- 36 chime options
- four volume levels
Walmart · 3 wks ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles
$18
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers two Rejuvenate Cabinet & Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles for $17.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (A minimum of two must be ordered.) That's the best price we could find by $3.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw these for a buck less last October. Buy Now
Features
- each plastic tile measures 11.5" x 11.5" x 0.5"
- openwork pattern to provide water drainage
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher
$9 $22
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher for $22.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in USB charging
- LED lighting
- mesh screen to prevent blockage
Bestekmall · 3 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Bestekmall · 1 wk ago
Bestek 600-Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector
$6 $15
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 600-Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector for $14.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.79. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- two USB ports
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Bestek Universal Power Adapter
$23 $40
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek Universal Power Adapter in White for $39.99. Coupon code "UBJHWXPN" cuts the price to $22.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 USB ports
- 3 AC sockets
- converts 100-240-volts to 110-volts
- 250-watt output power
- works in more than 150 countries
- includes EU, US, India, and AU plugs
Bestekmall · 1 wk ago
Bestek 2-Socket Cigarette Lighter / Car Charger
$7 $17
free shipping
BestekMall offers the Bestek 2-Socket Cigarette Lighter / Car Charger in White or Red for $12.99. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- three USB ports
Amazon · 4 days ago
Bestek 500W AC Power Inverter
$28 $40
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 500-watt AC Power Inverter in Red for $39.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "20IP2YDV" to cut that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 110-volt AC outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- built-in 40-amp fuse
- cigarette lighter plug
- quiet cooling fan
- Model: 5864136787
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Bestek 300W Power Inverter
$20 $30
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 300-watt Power Inverter in Black for $28.99. Coupon code "OWFAX5V7" and the 5% off clip coupon cuts that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $19.99. Buy Now
Features
- 2 110-volt AC outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- built-in 40-amp fuse
- 24" power cord
