Bestekmall offers the Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $16.23. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $6.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Bestekmall offers its Bestek Wireless Doorbell Kit for $13.73. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts the price to $5.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Broan-NuTone 688 Ceiling and Wall Ventilation Fan in White for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $19 or more. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher for $22.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention at $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 150-watt Power Inverter in Grey or Red from $16.95. Coupon code "MW8EYP3S" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
