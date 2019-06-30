New
Bestekmall · 1 hr ago
$7 $17
free shipping
BestekMall offers the Bestek 2-Socket Cigarette Lighter / Car Charger in White or Red for $12.99. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- three USB ports
Details
Comments
1 wk ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11
pickup at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $6 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 6 days ago
ArmorAll Polyester Garage Flooring
$130 $134
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.70 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge closer to $150.) Buy Now
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher
$9 $22
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher for $22.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in USB charging
- LED lighting
- mesh screen to prevent blockage
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $16.23. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $6.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- wireless range up to 820 feet
- 36 chime options
- four volume levels
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Bestekmall · 15 hrs ago
Bestek 600-Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector
$6 $15
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 600-Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector for $14.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.79. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- two USB ports
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter
$20 $38
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers the Bestek Universal Travel Adapter in Black for $37.99. Coupon code "2IBA2YEI" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from last September in another color, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 USB ports
- 3 AC sockets
- ideal for devices less than 250-watts
- works in more than 150 countries
- Model: BHBUSWA811
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bestek 300W Power Inverter
$18 $30
free shipping
Bestek via Amazon offers its Bestek 300-watt Power Inverter in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "OWFAX5V7" and the 5% off clip coupon cuts that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- 2 110-volt AC outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- built-in 40-amp fuse
- 24" power cord
