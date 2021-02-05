Save on over 11,200 items with candles starting from $9, wall art from $13, pillows from $13, blankets and throws from $19, lighting from $20, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for in-store pickup to nab a $10 gift card.
- Pictured is the Sorbus Grey 2-Tier Floating Shelf for $19.97 (low by $6).
-
Expires 2/8/2021
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop and save on bedding, small appliances, baby items, decor, pet products, and much more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured the the Nostalgia Electrics Chocolate Waterfall for $24.99 (a low by $15).
Save on hundreds of men's sneakers, including running shoes, high tops, and basketball shoes. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dbreak-Type Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
Save on footwear, apparel, fan gear, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ove Decors Vanguard Hardwood Vanity w/ Cultured Marble Top for $279.60 ($140 off).
Women's sweaters start at $6, men's shirts from $6, dresses from $7, men's jeans from $15, men's coats from $19, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
Save on a range of styles for men, women, and kids, as well as home items. Although marked up to 70% off is stated in the banner, we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Topman Men's Clay Classic Bomber Jacket for $21 ($49 off)
Sign In or Register