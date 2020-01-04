Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Udemy · 1 hr ago
Best Practices for Working Remotely Online Course
free
digital access

Udemy's VP of Learning Shelley Osborne is offering a free 30 minute lecture about helpful practices for those of us working or studying from home, including tips on staying accountable, communication, daily structuring, virtual meetings, and more. Shop Now at Udemy

Features
  • 3 videos (Introduction, Best Practices for Working from Home, and Conclusion) totaling around 30 minutes
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Software Udemy
Education Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register