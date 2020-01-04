Personalize your DealNews Experience
Udemy's VP of Learning Shelley Osborne is offering a free 30 minute lecture about helpful practices for those of us working or studying from home, including tips on staying accountable, communication, daily structuring, virtual meetings, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
That's $11 less than what we could find for a similar course. Shop Now at Udemy
Not only is it a great time to enroll in something new and challenging, you'd pay around $11 more for a similar course, so it's a valuable freebie. Shop Now at Udemy
Choose from 100,000 online courses. Shop Now at Udemy
Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
