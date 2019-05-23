Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack with Casters in Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $63.99. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $13 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $26. Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll earn $9.45 in Rakuten points. (Including the points, it's the best price we've seen).
Features
  • measures approximately 72" x 48" x 18"
  • 220-lb. max capacity per shelf
  • 4- 3" commercial caster wheels (2 locking)
  • Model: WS-776-Black