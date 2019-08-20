Personalize your DealNews Experience
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack in Black for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart Mobile Workshop and Toolbox for $40.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gladiator GearWall 24" Wire Shelf for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Tactix Van Utility Storage Organizer for $99.97 with free shipping. That's $37 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.97. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice Adjustable Office Chair in Black for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. Thanks to the included $10.65 in Rakuten points, that's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24.) Buy Now
