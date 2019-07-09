New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$64 $170
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack with Casters in Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $63.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- It measures 48" x 18" x 82" including the casters
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest w/ Flip-up Pegboard
$69 $129
pickup at Home Depot
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- integrated power strip w/ 4 outlets and 2 USB ports
- supports up to 600 lbs.
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- ball-style handle
- smooth rolling wheel
- accommodation for a standard-size padlock
- Model: 18429001
Walmart · 2 days ago
WorkPro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light
$90 $130
free shipping
Walmart offers the Workpro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- pegboard
- bottom shelf
- two pull-out drawers
- measures 47" x 24" x 62"
- Model: 3302
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit
from $80 $91
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit from $79.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Multiple sizes are available.
Features
- provides a high barrier to prevent items from falling off the back and sides of a work surface
- adjustable height
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
- Model: EP22894RE
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
