New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
BestOffice Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack
$64 $81
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack with Casters in Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $63.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $17. Buy Now
Features
  • measures approximately 72" x 48" x 18"
  • 220-lb. max capacity per shelf
  • 4- 3" commercial caster wheels (2 locking)
  • Model: WS-776-Black
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Rakuten BestOffice
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register