It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice Adjustable Office Chair in Black for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Adjustable Activity Office Tilt Stool in Black for $64.79 with free shipping. That is $35 off and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $62.51. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Respawn 205 Racing Style Gaming Chair in Red for $100.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Respawn 110 Bonded Leather Reclining Racing Style Gaming Chair in Gray or Red for $98.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Classic Adjustable Microfiber Office Chair in Light Beige for $76.90 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $33 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $80.85. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice Commercial 5-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack in Black for $49.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
