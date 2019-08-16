CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)



Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now