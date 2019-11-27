Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
BestOffice 13-Gallon Touch-Free Stainless Steel Trash Can
$34 w/ $3 in Rakuten Points $40
free shipping

Thanks to the included $3.30 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our July mention, and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Direct via Rakuten.
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $3.30 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • on/off and open/close controls
  • 6" range infrared touch sensor
  • 4 D batteries required (not included)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Rakuten BestOffice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register