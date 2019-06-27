New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
BestOffice 13-Gallon Touch-Free Stainless Steel Trash Can
$32 $42
free shipping
Factory Direct Rakuten offers the BestOffice 13-Gallon Touch-Free Automatic Trash Can in Stainless Steel for $41.99. Apply coupon code "FDW10" to drop it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15 outside of other Factory Direct storefronts. Buy Now
Features
  • on/off and open/close controls
  • 6" range infrared touch sensor
  • 4 D batteries required (not included)
  • Model: TC-1350R
Related
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FDW10"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Rakuten BestOffice
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register