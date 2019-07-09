New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
$47 $157
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice 13-Gallon Touch-Free Automatic Stainless Steel Trash Can w/ 2.4-Gallon Trash Can for $58.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $47.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $110 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- battery operated
- automatically opening lid
- Model: TC-1309R
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
BestOffice Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack
$64 $170
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the Best Office Commercial 6-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack with Casters in Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $63.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- It measures 48" x 18" x 82" including the casters
Lowe's · 3 hrs ago
Lowe's 4th of July Sale
Lowe's discounts select appliances, patio furniture, home items, and outdoor decor during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Crate & Barrel · 4 wks ago
Crate & Barrel Big Summer Clearance Event
Up to 60% off
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt DCD777C2 20V max Li-ion 1/2" cordless drill kit w/ battery, charger, & case
$79 $99
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1/2" chuck
- 15 clutch settings
- LED work light
- Driver, 2 20V MAX Compact Lithium-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD777C2
