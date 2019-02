Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 36" Adjustable-Height Standing Desk with Keyboard Tray in Black or White for $109.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to. Even better, Rakuten Rewards Members receive $13.05 in Rakuten Super Points . (It's free to join .) With, and assuming you'll spend the credit, that's $5 under last month's mention, and an overall savings of $40. Deal ends February 21.Note: The coupon can be used once per household within a single transaction with one merchant.