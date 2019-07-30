New
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
BestMassage Shiatsu Massage Chair Recliner
$640 w/ $96 in Rakuten points $1,140
$3 shipping

Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now

Features
  • 8 massage points in the backrest
  • 2 heating pads
  • foot roller
  • shoulder, arm, hip, and leg compression airbags
  • Model: BM-EC77-Black
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BEAUTY20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Rakuten BestMassage
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register