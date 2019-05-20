Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Glass-Top L-Shaped Computer Desk for $62.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $50.39. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
  • scratch-proof table top
  • keyboard tray
  • CPU stand
  • 7mm tempered glass
  • measures 51" x 51" x 30"
  • Model: YD-CD1300-Clear-FDW