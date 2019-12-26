Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
BestMassage Full Body Shiatsu Massage Recliner
$800 w/ $120 Rakuten Points $870
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Code "ZORR-VBJA-KWYA-QUR9" gets this price.
  • Sold by Factory Direct via Rakuten.
Features
  • more than 30 air bags
  • heated roller system
  • adjustable air massage
  • 250-pound weight capacity
  • multiple massage programs
  • available in Black
  • Model: BM-EC-06C
  • Expires 12/26/2019
    Published 37 min ago
