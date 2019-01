Ending today, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set for $319.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to. Plus, you'll bag $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points . Withand assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $56. The set includes a sofa, chair, ottoman, and coffee table.Note: You must be signed in to use the coupon and claim the points. Coupon can be used once per account holder."