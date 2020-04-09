Personalize your DealNews Experience
A meditative pleasure day or night, at $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Want to spruce up your outdoor space? Help create your perfect backyard oasis with this variety of fencing options. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on furniture, decor, outdoor dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Big Lots
Are you worried about eating healthy during your self-quarantine? Grilling your food has many health advantages (including eating less fat) and it goes great with outdoor activities. Home Depot has a great selection of propane, wood pellet, and charcoal grills to suit your needs. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 150 varieties of sheds, from portable to traditional styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
You'd pay $8 for one similar balaclava elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Great way for kids to burn off energy! Plus, it's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Unplug from the consoles and screens with two classic parlor games at a $4 low. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
