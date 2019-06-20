New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$78 $182
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Raised Wood Planter Stand for $96.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $77.59. With free shipping, that's $104 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 22" x 30"
- Model: SKY2383
Best Choice Products · 1 day ago
Best Choice Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed
$53 $60
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed in Green for $59.99. Coupon code "BCPGARDEN" cuts the price to $52.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $9 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 47" x 35.25" x 11"
- Model: SKY4960
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate
$8
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate for $8.32. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Amazon charges the same for Prime members.). That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- designed for use with organic gardening
- can be used up to day of harvest
- Model: HG-10422
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers the Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot offers it for the same price with in-store pickup). That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our February mention. Features:
- safe for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants
- 1 gallon of diluted product will cover 10 square feet
- guaranteed not to burn if used as directed
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Best Choice Products · 18 hrs ago
Best Choice 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter
$45 $111
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP3662" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- measures 26" x 9" x 36"
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Best Choice Products 49" Aluminum Camper Tool Box w/ Lock
$104 $264
free shipping
BestChoiceProducts via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products 49" Aluminum Camper Tool Box with Lock for $129.99. Coupon code "AUTO20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find for a similar model by $14. Buy Now
Features
- 2 keys
- chrome finish
- measures 48.75" x 15.25" x 15"
- Model: SKY2506
