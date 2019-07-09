New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$68 $182
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Raised Wood Planter Stand for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago, $112 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 22" x 30"
- Model: SKY2383
Details
Comments
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set
$400 $793
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set in Brown for $469.99. Coupon code "BCP3749" cuts it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $393 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 wedge chairs
- umbrella holder table
- ottoman
Walmart · 6 days ago
Best Choice Hammock Hanging Rope Chair
$25 $56
free shipping
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Hammock Hanging Rope Chair in Blue or Red for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two seat cushions
- 40" hardwood spreader bar
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Best Choice 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker
$100 $195
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $95 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- thermometer
- two wheels
- side shelf
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 2 days ago
Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure
$63 $73
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure in Brown for $62.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Features
- can be arranged in a variety of ways to hide items like AC units and garbage cans from public view
- Model: FSW4423
JCPenney · 14 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
eBay · 1 wk ago
BCP 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set
$124 $237
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Features
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
Best Choice Products · 6 days ago
Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf w/ Wood Shelves
$80 $222
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf with Wood Shelves for $99.99. Coupon code "4SHELF" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $142 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- 220-lb. max capacity
- measures 31.5" x 14" x 62.75"
