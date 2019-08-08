- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $6, although most retailers charge $289 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 13-Shelf Portable Fabric Closet in Grey or Blue for $26.98. Coupon code "SHELF" cuts that to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $62 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 10x10-Foot Pop Up Canopy Tent for $94.99. Coupon code "CANOPY" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors (Tan pictured) from $55.99. Coupon code "10%OFFBCP" cuts the starting price to $50.40. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from earlier today, $68 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
