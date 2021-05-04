Best Choice Products L-Shaped Computer Desk for $75

Best Choice Products · 5 hrs ago
$75 $100
free shipping
Coupon code "LSHAPE" knocks $25 off. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- In Black or White
Features
- keyboard tray
- stand for computer tower
- 59" x 55" x 29.5"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
GoVets · 1 mo ago
Realspace Magellan Pneumatic Sit-Stand Height-Adjustable Desk
$234 in cart $239
free shipping
It's $46 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $46, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at GoVets
Features
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amzdeal L-Shaped Computer Desk
$90 $120
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $89.99 and save $30 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 56" x 41" x 29.5"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
CubiCubi 47" Computer Desk
$60 $80
free shipping
That's the best we've seen at $2 under last month's mention, and $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Natural.
- Sold by YNV US via Amazon.
Features
- metal frame
- measures 47" x 24" x 29"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flexispot 48" Electric Stand Up Desk
$245 $300
free shipping
That's $5 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White Top + White Frame at this price.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- measures 48" x 30" x 28" overall
- height adjusts from 28" to 47.6"
- raise or lower at speed of 1"/second
- desktop supports 154-lbs.
- 3 programmable memory presets
Best Choice Products · 6 days ago
Best Choice Products Queen Platform Bed Frame
$200 $210
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QUEENFRAME" to get this price and save $170 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- headboard and footboard
