Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Keep the kids' engaged and learning at home. Shop Now at Scholastic
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99).
Update: We're now seeing discounts up to 80% off. Shop Now at Walgreens
Pamper your child and your wallet when you purchase 2 or more cases. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 200 items, including car seats, strollers, Cozy Toes, bags, and more. Shop Now at Albee Baby
Get the patio and garden ready for summer with deals on furniture, fire pits, decor, and planters. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at Best Choice Products
That's $8 off and the best price we could find in stock and ready to order. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
Sign In or Register