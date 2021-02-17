New
Best Choice Products · 21 mins ago
$135 $150
free shipping
Coupon code "HOME10" knocks it to $145 off its list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- In Black or Brown.
Features
- three adjustable positions
- measures 30" x 69" x 33"
Details
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Bellona Flexy Convertible Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed
$475 $699
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $82. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Light Gray.
- It's available in Beige or Charcoal for $499.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- stain resistant fabric
- built-in storage compartment
- metal frame
- Model: 15-SOF-201900
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 4-Seater Microfiber Sofa
$249 $341
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- measures 33.9" x 31.8" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCHRFKS3M26BRRA
Sam's Club · 3 days ago
Abbyson Living Carrington 6-Piece Sectional Sofa
$1,699 for members $2,699
free shipping
That's a massive low of $1,090. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- In Brown.
Features
- 6-piece sectional featuring 3 reclining chairs
- Leather gel upholstery
- 2.0 high-density foam cushioning
- Reversible console with storage and cupholders
- Model: SC-SL-0302
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
ProLounger 4-Seat Reclining Chenille Sofa
$955 $1,800
free shipping
That's a $347 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Tan.
Features
- USB port
- 2 storage consoles
- 100% polyester
- each recliner seats up to 300 lbs.
- cupholders
- steel reclining mechanisms and insulated spring clips
- Model: RCL93-BRM82-4SC
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Pedestal Bird Bath Decoration
$27 $62
free shipping
Coupon code "PREZ3" cuts it to $34 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Available in Gold or Green.
Features
- weather-resistant
- fillable with sand or water
- Model: SKY1908
Best Choice Products · 17 hrs ago
Best Choice 119" HD Projector Screen
$50 $60
free shipping
Coupon code "THEATER" cuts it to $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- pull-down design and built-in locking mechanism
- Model: SKY1182
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Reversible Electric Blanket
$40 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SHERPA10" to save an extra $10, for a total of $32 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- 3 heat settings
- auto shut-off
- removeable power cord
- washable
- measures 50" x 60"
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice 22" Fire Pit Bowl w/ Mesh Cover
$45 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PREZ10" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- includes wood-handled poker & log grate
- Model: SKY5084
