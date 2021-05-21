Best Choice Products Folding Multipurpose Craft Station for $100

New
Best Choice Products · 53 mins ago
$100 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SEWING10" to save at least $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- Suitable for sewing with a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials
- 2 rows of pegs, 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space
- Convertible compact side table
- MDF wood build
- Lockable wheels and magnetic door
- 23"x 16"x 31"
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Cricut Easy Press Mini Heat Press Machine
$49 $68
free shipping
That's $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Raspberry.
Features
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wera Kraftform Plus 6-Piece Screwdriver Set
$30 $34
free shipping
That's the best shipped price on these premium screwdrivers by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Each screwdriver is tested at 10,000 volts in a water bath to guarantee safe working standards of 1000 Volts
- Lasertip Slotted and Phillips drive tips
- German engineered
- Wall rack is included
- Model: 05347777001
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Crbron Watercolor Palette w/ Paper Pad
$16 $27
free shipping
Save $11 when you apply coupon code "AR842P98." Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dersert via Amazon.
Features
- 51 watercolors
- 2 refillable water brushes
- 10 watercolor paint papers
- 1 removable mixing palette
- 1 wwatch sheet/tips & tricks
Target · 12 hrs ago
It's So Me Tie-Dye Kits at Target
$6.99 $10
pickup
Save 30% on five kits for custom crafted bags, bandanas, and hair. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Orders of $35 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the It's So Me Tie-Dye Backpack Kit.
Best Choice Products · 4 days ago
Best Choice Products 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo
$650 $1,000
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GAZEBO50" to drop it to $649.99, a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- bug net
- curtains
Best Choice Products · 4 days ago
Best Choice Products 8x11-Ft. Rectangular Patio Umbrella
$65 $80
free shipping
When the sun shine, we save together; something about friends and stuff, et cetera; you can use coupon code "UMBRELLA15". Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- In several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
Best Choice Products · 4 days ago
Best Choice 3-Piece Acapulco Bistro Set
$200 $220
free shipping
Use coupon code "BISTRO20" to bag the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- woven plastic rope over a powder-coated steel frame
- glass top side table
- 350-lb chair weight capacity
