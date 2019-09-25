New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Best Choice Products Folding Cargo Wagon Cart
$60 $68
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although it was $9 less in March. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Best Choice Products via Walmart.
Features
  • measures 44" x 24" x 39" when expanded
  • two cup holders
  • side compartment
  • removable canopy
  • up to 150-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: SKY1882
Details
