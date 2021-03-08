New
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
$45 $76
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COMPACT8" to save $8. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- In Black.
- Holds up to 50-lbs.
- 26.5" x 23.5" x 23.75"
- Weather-resistant metal frame
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Sumyeg Quenny Extendable Multipurpose Dining Table / Side Table
$612 $710
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $138. Buy Now at Home Depot
- seats 4
- 200-lb. capacity
- leaves store inside the unit
- measures 68" x 36" x 32" fully extended
- removeable storage shelves and drawers cubbie
- expands from 20.8" side table into a 68" dining table
- Model: QUENNY WHITE
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Abbyson Living Edgewater 7-Piece Dining Set
$499 $699
free shipping
That's a low by $451, and at least $139 less than you'd pay for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- x-back chairs with padded faux-leather cushions
- solid Poplar wood
- table measures 36" x 60" x 30"
- each chair measures 24" x 20" x 39"
- 18.75” seat height
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Furinno Simplistic Study Table
$25 $27
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Espresso at this price.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
- measures 31.5" x 29.8" x 15.5"
- Model: 14035EX
Target · 1 wk ago
Christopher Knight Home Lift Functional Coffee Table
$177 $221
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Brown.
- 2 storage compartments
- lifts to form a writing table
- measures 15.75" H x 47.25" W x 23.63" D
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wood Barrel Planter Set
$65 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PLANTERSET" for a total savings of $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 18", 15" and 11.5" barrels
- drain holes
- Model: SKY3306
