Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$104 $130
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers the Best Choice Products Ergonomic Gaming Chair w/ Footrest in Red/Black for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $26 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now
Features
- 180-degree adjustable backrest
- 360-degree swivel
- five casters
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership
free w/ Twitch Prime
That's a yearly savings of $20
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Terios 5S Wireless Controller for Playstation 4
$17 $34
free shipping
Terios via Amazon offers their Terios 5S Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 in Black for $33.99. Coupon code "50J8FZHM" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in speaker and stereo headset jack
- compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PS4 Slim
- center multitouch pad and share button to live-stream games
- up to 8-hour use time on a 3-hour charge
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair
$85 $200
free shipping
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair
$78 $105
$20 shipping
Devoko via Amazon offers its Devoko Racing-Style Ergonomic Gaming Chair in Red for $81.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to cut that to $77.89. With $19.99 for shipping, that's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable lumbar support & headrest pillow
- easy-lock tilt adjustment
- 300-lb. load capacity
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Best Choice Raised Wood Planter Stand
$68 $182
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Raised Wood Planter Stand for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago, $112 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 22" x 30"
- Model: SKY2383
Walmart · 1 day ago
Best Choice 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker
$90 $195
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Thermometer
- Two wheels
- Side shelf
Best Choice Products · 1 wk ago
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set
$400 $793
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set in Brown for $469.99. Coupon code "BCP3749" cuts it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $393 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 wedge chairs
- umbrella holder table
- ottoman
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
