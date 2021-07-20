Best Choice Products Electric Heated Recliner Massage Chair w/ USB for $400
Best Choice Products · 25 mins ago
Best Choice Products Electric Heated Recliner Massage Chair w/ USB
$400 $450
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SUMMER50" for a savings of $50, making it $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • Available in Gray.
Features
  • 3 positions
  • 330-lbs. weight capacity
  • measures 38" (L) x 33" (W) x 40" (H)
  • 3 massage settings & 2 heat settings
  • includes 2 cupholders, remote control, & USB port
  • Code "SUMMER50"
  • Expires 7/26/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
