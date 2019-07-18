Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Double Hammock with Carrying Case in Blue/Green Stripe or Desert Stripe for $59.99. Coupon code "BCP9" cuts the price to $50.99. Plus, you'll bag $10 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- made of 100% cotton
- 450-lb. weight capacity
- measures 115" x 48" x 43"
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors for $56.99 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-cup holder and tray
- 36" x 32" x 44"
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch in Black Dial for $220.68 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $34 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- Stainless steel case and band
- Hardlex crystal
- Slide rule bezel
- 3 sub-dials
- Water resistant to 660 feet
- Model: SNA411
Ending today, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "EBAG6" drops it to $38.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $74 off list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- padded compartment accommodates most laptops up to 17.3"
- multiple interior and exterior pockets, including a tablet pocket
- water-resistant finish
- TSA checkpoint friendly
- Model: 107402-1041
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice 120" 16:9 HD Portable Roll-Up Movie Projector Screen for $38.99. Coupon code "BCP4155" cuts that to 18.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- white PVC fabric
- built-in Velcro strips
- Model: SKY4155
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Thermometer
- Two wheels
- Side shelf
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Collapsible Laundry Basket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "BASKET" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- collapsible design; breaks down flat
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
