Best by $34 and the lowest price we've seen

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black or White for $194.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $155.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34, although most charge $200 or more.)