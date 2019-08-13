- Create an Account or Login
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Stone & Beam Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12 in Royal Trim for $22.81 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.04. Buy Now
SmallBDS via Amazon offers its Homgeek 8" German Stainless Steel Chef Knife for $28.29. Coupon code "70O8YYWG" cuts that to $8.49. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last December, $20 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Mingsuo via Amazon offers the Steinbrucke 8" Stainless Steel Chef Knife for $26.99. Coupon code "KMRIFKMQ" drops that to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express takes an extra 30% off men's and women's apparel and accessories. (The discount applies in-cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers its Alternative Apparel Men's Eco Zip Hoodie in Blue for $20. That drops to $14 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 2-Person Swing Glider in several colors (Beige pictured) for $87.99. Coupon code "GLIDE2" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 13-Shelf Portable Fabric Closet in Grey or Blue for $26.98. Coupon code "SHELF" cuts that to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $62 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
