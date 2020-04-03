Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products