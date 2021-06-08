Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Wicker Sectional Set for $800

New
Best Choice Products · 22 mins ago
$800 $850
free shipping
Coupon code "PATIOSET50" cuts an extra $50 off for a total savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Available in several colors (Brown/Tan pictured).
Features
- 4 single chairs
- 2 corner chairs
- tempered glass top table
- cushions & 2 accent pillows
- protective cover & seat fastener clips
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Patio Furniture Special Buy of the Week at Home Depot
up to 47% off
free shipping
Save up to $200 on a range of patio dining sets and seating. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Hampton Bay Briar Ridge 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Deep Seating Set w/ CushionGuard Cushions from $699 ($200 off).
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Patio Furniture at Lowe's
up to $700 off
free shipping
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1,124.99 ($375 off).
Sierra · 1 mo ago
Sierra Backyard Savings
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ $75
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hanover 13x10-Ft. Aluminum Pergola w/ Adjustable Canopy
$649 $899
free shipping
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
New
Best Choice Products · 25 mins ago
Best Choice Products 44-Piece Wall Mounted Tool Storage Rack
$42 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "DAD8" cuts an extra $8 off for half off the list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- 10 hooks
- 4 tool holder brackets
- 28 storage bins in 3 sizes
- 2-piece pegboard
- measures 38" x 7.25" x 21.25"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Best Choice Products 5-Piece Dining Table Set
$210 $300
free shipping
That's a reasonable discount at $90 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Brown.
Features
- 4 Chairs
- Table Dimensions: 47.25" x 29.5" x 30"
- Chair capacity: 265-lbs. (each); table capacity: 66-lbs.
- MDF, PVC, steel
